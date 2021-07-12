The best baking pan

Types of baking pans

Cookie sheet

A cookie sheet is a flat pan with a very short lip of about a quarter-inch to half an inch. It’s probably one of the most versatile pans besides a casserole dish. A cookie sheet can handle cookies, pastries, pizza and much more. You can even use it as a substitute for a jelly roll pan.

Pie pans

Pie pans or plates measure approximately eight or nine inches across and just over an inch deep. The best pie pans are glass or ceramic, but glass pans allow you to see if you’re burning the crust. If you choose to bake with a metal pie pan, pick a stainless steel one for the best outcome.

Loaf pans

Loaf pans are rectangular dishes with deep sides. You can use them for baking loaves of bread, whether it be wheat, rye or banana and so on. You can also use loaf pans for other dishes like meatloaf or even to mold an ice cream cake.

Springform pans