The best avocado slicer

Avocados — a nutrient-dense superfood, California’s official state fruit and a delicious ingredient in many recipes far beyond just toast and guacamole. While eating them is easy, the process of preparing them can be quite demanding.
Avocado slicers like the Dotala 3-in-1 are designed to simplify this process and get you perfect, even slices of avocado. It’s the kitchen gadget you didn’t know you needed, and it’s a handy tool to have around if you’re an avocado lover.
What to know before you buy an avocado slicer
Avocado slicer functions
Many avocado slicers are multifunctional, often advertised as “three-in-one” gadgets. These three tasks that they refer to are the three main functions an avocado enthusiast would be looking for: cutting the avocado in half, removing the pit and slicing the avocado flesh.
If you have been eating avocados at home without an avocado slicer, you know that all of these functions can be performed with a knife and a spoon. However, it’s not always easy to get that pesky pit out with a knife, plus it’s challenging to achieve aesthetically pleasing slices of avocado on your own. Having a tool that extracts the pit easily and cuts the fruit’s flesh quickly and evenly is worth the small investment.
Avocado slicer design
Most of the common three-in-one avocado slicers have a serrated edge on one end, a slicer on the other end and a pitter in the center. Some other slicers have a simpler, sleeker design, which you may seek out if you want it to take up less space in your kitchen drawer.
Other high-end slicers have all three functions on one end with a handle on the other side for a more ergonomic experience.
Avocado slicer material
Most avocado slicers are a combination of plastic and stainless steel. The pitter is typically stainless steel and the handle is typically plastic. The serrated, knife-like edge for cutting the avocado in half commonly comes in both stainless steel and plastic materials.
You’ll want to ensure that the slicer you purchase is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free for the safest and most convenient option.
Avocado slicer features
Non-slip grip on avocado slicer
A convenient feature on an avocado slicer is a rubber or nylon-covered handle. This allows for a more comfortable grip and keeps your hands from slipping while cutting your avocados.
Other uses for an avocado slicer
An avocado slicer can be a more versatile kitchen tool than you might think. The blade portion can be used on many fruits and vegetables and is often a safer tool to use than a knife. You might enjoy using it on other fruits like bananas and mangos, too.
Avocado slicer cost
You can easily find an effective avocado slicer for less than $10. Most cost between $5 and $10, with some higher-end models priced over $12.
Avocado slicer FAQ
Do I really need an avocado slicer?
A. If you eat avocados on a regular basis, an avocado slicer is definitely a handy kitchen gadget to have. It makes the process of getting a ripe avocado out of its skin and into your mouth a little bit easier — who doesn’t want that?
However, if you don’t have more than one avocado a week or you already have your knife-and-spoon routine for slicing your avocado down to a T, it could be just one more tool to clean and take up space in your kitchen drawer. Still, they’re a fairly cheap gadget, so if you’re curious to try one, at least it won’t break the bank.
How do I clean my avocado slicer?
A. Ideally, you can place your avocado slicer in your dishwasher to clean it. Many are dishwasher-safe, usually specifying that they be placed on the top rack, but check your model beforehand just to be sure.
Hand-washing an avocado slicer isn’t difficult either, simply rinse well and wash with a rag or sponge with dish soap, taking care to get the bits of avocado flesh that can get in between the slicer’s blades.
Which avocado slicer should I get?
Best of the best avocado slicer
Dotala 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Tool: available at Amazon
Our take: The Dotala 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer has a sharp, versatile blade and an FDA-approved, food-grade silicone handle to make your avocado slicing experience simple and effective.
What we like: The pitter is high-quality stainless steel, the plastic blade is sharp enough to cut your avocado but not your hands and the silicone handle makes it easy to control the tool as you slice. Bonus feature: a hole at the end of the handle so it’s easy to hang up in your kitchen if you prefer to store it that way.
What we dislike: Many reviewers say it doesn’t work for all sizes of avocados. It seems to pair best with medium and large avocados, so you may want to avoid this option if you typically purchase smaller avocados.
Best bang for your buck avocado slicer
Trudeau Avocado Slicer: available at Amazon
Our take: Trudeau’s avocado slicer is sleek in appearance and design — it can smoothly slice avocados while taking up less space in your kitchen.
What we like: The white stainless-steel material of this avocado slicer has a nice look and allows it to cut very evenly. It’s durable, easy to use, dishwasher-safe and can be used for plenty of other fruits beyond avocados.
What we dislike: It doesn’t have a handle, so it can be more difficult to hold onto.
Honorable mention avocado slicer
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer: available at Amazon
Our take: This OXO tool is a popular choice that takes pitting seriously, with a patented pitter designed to remove the avocado pit with one quick twist.
What we like: The slicer cuts seven even pieces of avocado flesh, while the non-slip grip handle makes it easy to use. It’s also dishwasher safe.
What we dislike: The serrated-plastic cutter portion of the three-in-one tool isn’t super sharp, so it can be difficult to pierce through thicker-skinned avocados.
