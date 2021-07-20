The best avocado slicer

Avocado slicer cost

You can easily find an effective avocado slicer for less than $10. Most cost between $5 and $10, with some higher-end models priced over $12.

Avocado slicer FAQ

Do I really need an avocado slicer?

A. If you eat avocados on a regular basis, an avocado slicer is definitely a handy kitchen gadget to have. It makes the process of getting a ripe avocado out of its skin and into your mouth a little bit easier — who doesn’t want that?

However, if you don’t have more than one avocado a week or you already have your knife-and-spoon routine for slicing your avocado down to a T, it could be just one more tool to clean and take up space in your kitchen drawer. Still, they’re a fairly cheap gadget, so if you’re curious to try one, at least it won’t break the bank.

How do I clean my avocado slicer?

A. Ideally, you can place your avocado slicer in your dishwasher to clean it. Many are dishwasher-safe, usually specifying that they be placed on the top rack, but check your model beforehand just to be sure.