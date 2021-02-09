The 2,000-year history of Italy's favorite dish — pizza

She compares the evolution of pizza in the US to the film "Big Night," in which two first-generation Italian immigrants (played by Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci) open a restaurant on the Jersey Shore and disagree as to whether to adapt their food to American tastes.

Ristaino also mentions another key community in the popularization of pizza: American troops.

"When the Americans came to Italy at the end of the war, they found they loved pizza, so they brought it back to the US," she says.

"Before that, it had mainly been located in Italian-American culture, but after the war it became a dish that other people would eat. The different types of pizza in the US developed because of the needs and populations in the different areas. There are different populations in New York from Chicago. The Italians took pizza from Naples and adapted it to the people in the area. People are very talented at adapting."

They're talented at innovating, too. Zancani — who remembers eating pizza while a student in London as "the cheapest way to survive" — says that the American innovation of freezing pizza dough in the 1950s was what took the food all over the world. He reckons that, despite it being about Naples, Dean Martin's 1953 hit "That's Amore" helped cement it as an all-American food.