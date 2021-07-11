We adore our margaritas. By almost any metric, and no matter who is tabulating, they are the nation’s most popular cocktail. And that popularity is reflected in their ready-to-drink dominance. Many of the companies wading into the RTD field offer a margarita. Those that don’t, have one in the works.

Top shelf: Last summer, esteemed Chicago taco joint Big Star teamed up with Apologue Liqueurs to put its margarita in 12-ounce cans. While Big Star Margarita (12% alcohol) may not quite replicate the joy of a fresh margarita, its combination of tequila and Apologue’s triple sec liqueur comes awfully close. There are none of the artificial flavors or overwhelming sweetness that doom so many margaritas, canned or not. It’s nicely dry, finishes with a limey bite and a pleasant boozy snap.

Also recommended are two other Big Star RTDs added to the lineup this summer: Spicy Margarita (12%) gets an addition of jalapeño that offers a kick, but without overbearing heat. And Big Star’s Paloma (6%) is a classic blend of tequila and grapefruit, though rather than juice, it’s Apologue’s grapefruit liqueur, which comes across with authentic fruit flavor and just enough sweetness.