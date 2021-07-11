We adore our margaritas. By almost any metric, and no matter who is tabulating, they are the nation’s most popular cocktail. And that popularity is reflected in their ready-to-drink dominance. Many of the companies wading into the RTD field offer a margarita. Those that don’t, have one in the works.
Top shelf: Last summer, esteemed Chicago taco joint Big Star teamed up with Apologue Liqueurs to put its margarita in 12-ounce cans. While Big Star Margarita (12% alcohol) may not quite replicate the joy of a fresh margarita, its combination of tequila and Apologue’s triple sec liqueur comes awfully close. There are none of the artificial flavors or overwhelming sweetness that doom so many margaritas, canned or not. It’s nicely dry, finishes with a limey bite and a pleasant boozy snap.
Also recommended are two other Big Star RTDs added to the lineup this summer: Spicy Margarita (12%) gets an addition of jalapeño that offers a kick, but without overbearing heat. And Big Star’s Paloma (6%) is a classic blend of tequila and grapefruit, though rather than juice, it’s Apologue’s grapefruit liqueur, which comes across with authentic fruit flavor and just enough sweetness.
For those who like a bit of smoke, Crafthouse Cocktails’ Smoky Margarita (13.6%) offers a hearty twist, though it also underscores a directive for most everything on this list: Pour it over ice. A little dilution helps tie the Smoky Margarita’s flavors together and lessens both the heat and some of the cocktail’s more bracing qualities. In the Smoky Margarita, that’s a burnt rubber note that fades to a lovely smokiness once the cubes melt just a bit.
Mid-shelf: I’m not generally a mango margarita fan, but Cutwater’s Mango Margarita (12.5%) is nicely balanced between robust fruitiness and a boozy hit in the finish. I prefer it to Cutwater’s basic margarita (12.5%), which isn’t egregious. But there are better options.
If you’re into flavored margarita of a more fervent kind, consider the jalapeño pineapple margarita from On the Rocks (20%), made with Tres Generaciones tequila, which hits its intended intersection well. It’s available individually and in a highly recommended mixed pack that covers the cocktail spectrum. I prefer On the Rocks’ jalapeño pineapple margarita to its classic version, also available in the variety pack and made with Hornitos tequila (20%).
The grapefruit flavor in Chicago-based 88 East’s paloma (8%) skews more grapefruit soda than actual fruit, but it’s tasty.
Leave it on the shelf: Unfortunately, 88 East falters with its Mezrita (8%), which aims for a smoky mezcal margarita. The can promises “smoke and fire” and a “hint of spice,” but those flavors come across with an undercurrent veering strangely antiseptic. It’s a massive miss. Zing Zang’s margarita (9%) is the garden-variety American margarita in a can: too goopy and too sweet. Cutwater’s Paloma (7%) is also too sweet and false in its grapefruit flavor, with an unfortunate cotton candy note.