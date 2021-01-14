Taco Bell is bringing back potatoes

"I feel like I've almost heard from everybody in the country on the potato bites," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer. "This was the one that really hit home for people," she said, noting that Taco Bell got more feedback on this particular decision than it expected.

Taco Bell doesn't usually up and pull a beloved menu item. Typically, the brand runs tests and talks to consumers before making such a decision, Matthews said.

But after the pandemic-related shutdowns in March, Taco Bell found itself having to direct all customer traffic to its off-premise channels, including the drive thru. In order to alleviate the pressure on its operations and help get customers through the drive-thru quickly, it made some menu cuts.

It takes a lot of time and effort to prepare the potato bites, Matthews said, so they had to go. Ditching potatoes "was painful," she said, noting that it was the right thing to do at the time.