 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after a five-year hiatus
0 comments
spotlight AP

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after a five-year hiatus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after a five-year hiatus

The $2.99 Quesalupa will relaunch nationwide on March 11 and will be available for a limited time.

Cheese connoisseurs, it's time to celebrate: Taco Bell is bringing back the Quesalupa after a five-year hiatus.

The Quesalupa quickly became a fan favorite when it debuted in 2016, combining the cheesy traits of a quesadilla with a crispy chalupa shell to create a double layer filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream. Vegetarians can substitute the beef with black beans.

The $2.99 item will relaunch nationwide Thursday and will be available for a limited time. A combination meal, which includes a Quesalupa, two crunchy tacos and a large drink, costs $6.99.

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after a five-year hiatus

Taco Bell is bringing back the Quesalupa which became a fan favorite when it debuted in 2016.

Taco Bell describes the new iteration as an "epicly cheesy experience," with 50% more cheese — a mixture of melted pepper jack and mozzarella — compared to its predecessor. The restaurant chain began testing the new version in September at some locations in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It's also offering fans early access to the Quesalupa through its fledgling loyalty program. Users of the Taco Bell app can begin ordering the cheesy creation Wednesday, a day before it reappears on menus. Taco Bell began beta testing its rewards program last year.

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands has found itself playing catch up with digital orders and its rewards program because they account only for 12% of orders — far lower than rivals. Yum has said it plans this year to expand its loyalty program, which helps restaurants grow their customer bases and collect user data for targeted deals.

Meanwhile, Chipotle has said that digital orders last year accounted for about half of its orders, or $3 billion in sales. The chain recently announced its own quesadillas will now be sold as a digital-only item through its app or website beginning Thursday.

The Quesalupa is the latest item added to Taco Bell's menu, which faced a massive reduction last summer. The chain recently announced that a new fried chicken taco will come to menus nationwide later this year, and potato-based items will also reappear Thursday.

RELATED: A totally official ranking of fast food french fries

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthy frozen foods you should always have in your freezer

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Food and Cooking

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

  • Updated

While you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.

Malty and Sweet
Food and Cooking

Malty and Sweet

  • Updated

Malty and sweet beers are light to full bodied beers with a wide ABV range. They’re often toasty and have notes of caramel, toffee and nuts. The English-style brown ale is an example of a malty and sweet beer and it pairs well with hearty meats, like roasted pork and steak (a classic pairing for malty and sweet beers).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News