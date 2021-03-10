Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after a five-year hiatus

Cheese connoisseurs, it's time to celebrate: Taco Bell is bringing back the Quesalupa after a five-year hiatus.

The Quesalupa quickly became a fan favorite when it debuted in 2016, combining the cheesy traits of a quesadilla with a crispy chalupa shell to create a double layer filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream. Vegetarians can substitute the beef with black beans.

The $2.99 item will relaunch nationwide Thursday and will be available for a limited time. A combination meal, which includes a Quesalupa, two crunchy tacos and a large drink, costs $6.99.

Taco Bell describes the new iteration as an "epicly cheesy experience," with 50% more cheese — a mixture of melted pepper jack and mozzarella — compared to its predecessor. The restaurant chain began testing the new version in September at some locations in Knoxville, Tennessee.