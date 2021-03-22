Sun-dried tomatoes can pack in a sunny flavor

Lisa Mantella, 65, who was born and raised in the Calabria region of southern Italy, remembers helping her mother to dry tomatoes during the months of July and August when the sun was at its strongest.

Her mother would monitor the weather forecast in the local newspaper and on the radio. If it was predicted to be sunny and dry for at least three or four days, it was time to pull out a table to the balcony and dry the tomatoes.

"It had to be nice, hot and dry. There could not be any humidity in the air," emphasized the O'Hara resident who is a part-time pastry chef at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.

Only the elongated and sweet San Marzano tomatoes with pointed ends would do. The tomatoes were cut lengthwise in half and sprinkled with a little salt to draw out the moisture. Then they were laid out on a kitchen towel over a tray in a single layer with the cut side facing the sun.

Round, juicy tomatoes were avoided because they took longer to dry.

The tomatoes were left out all day long, anywhere from three, four days or more, depending on the sun. Dried tomatoes can lose up to to 93% of their original weight. Ms. Mantella determined they were ready by their appearance — the tomatoes needed to have shrunk to three-fourths of their original size.