Subway is making the biggest menu change in its history

It's not just about customization. "Perceptions of health and what is healthy [have] evolved," said Byrne. "From an ingredient standpoint, I know consumers would love to hear a little bit more about the sourcing."

Recently, questions have been raised about Subway's tuna — a lawsuit alleged that Subway's tuna sandwich is not actually made with the fish. The suit has since been amended to allege that the tuna Subway uses is not made with 100% tuna and does not always use skipjack or yellowfin tuna. Subway called the original lawsuit "meritless," and said that "the new claims are untrue," adding that "the lawsuit constitutes a reckless and improper attack on Subway's brand."

Subway is still proudly serving the product, saying that "the 100% wild-caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers."

Franchisee tension

The refresh also has the possible benefit of pleasing franchise operators, some of whom have been clamoring for changes.

One metric of the update's success is a "re-energized franchisee community," said Chidsey. "It's important for us internally." Franchisees have also been calling for more menu innovation, he said.