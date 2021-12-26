 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steaks

  • Updated
  • 0
FOOD-GROCERY-ITEMS-EXPENSIVE-DMT

CNBC reported that beef and veal prices have risen by 20.1% during the past year. It suggested the pandemic caused a major slowdown in beef production that extends to all types of meat, including seafood and pork.

President Joe Biden has met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry.

The “consumer demand for meat and poultry products has never been higher,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a December press release. “Members of the Meat Institute are producing more meat than ever before under extraordinary circumstances to keep our farm economy moving and to put food on American’s tables.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet safe and versatile ice and snow removal tools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News