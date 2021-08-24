Starbucks has released its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever

(CNN) — Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday for those people already craving fall. It marks the earliest return date ever — the drink is arriving a day earlier compared to last year.

Also returning is Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, an iced-drink topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice that Starbucks launched in 2019. The two fall-themed drinks are in addition to two seasonal bakery items: a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

The PSL, as it's often referred to, has been a popular item on Starbucks' menu for nearly two decades sparking joy and excitement among its loyal fan base. Starbucks has sold more than 500 million PSLs since the drink's introduction in 2003.