Sriracha hot sauce shortage could extend until after Labor Day

A major supplier of sriracha hot sauce in the United States has told its customers not to make any promises about delivery of the spicy condiment.
In a letter dated April 19, 2022, Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale, Calif., said that “due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili.”
The company had experienced a previous shortage in July 2020.
According to Fortune, Huy Fong Foods confirmed Wednesday that a shortage of peppers in its inventory had affected production.
“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products (Chili Garlic, Sambal Oelek, and Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce),” the company said in the April letter.
People are also reading…
Huy Fong Foods said that all orders submitted after April 19 will be scheduled for delivery after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
“We understand that this may cause issues. However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order.”
Sriracha is the company’s most popular sauce. The brand is recognizable by the rooster on the label.
5 street food-inspired meals to make this week
This week's recipe roundup features homemade meals inspired by street food. Plus, a bonus dessert recipe.
Top-quality raw fish, suitable for poke, can be found on the mainland in many Asian markets and in the freezer aisle of specialty markets.
Sweet, slightly smoky and salty flavors all come together in this Mexican favorite found on street corners throughout Mexico.
Good flour tortillas are a thing of beauty.
For a quintessential British experience, enjoy a slice of Battenberg cake with a cup of afternoon tea.
Maple syrup may not be traditional, but it punches up the flavor of the glaze with more complexity than traditional sugar without additional ingredients.
Peru's lomo saltado is fusion cooking at its easiest and most approachable, a quick stir-fry of soy-marinated beef, tomatoes and hot peppers that reflects the country's cultural — and culinary —influences.
Western cooks too often go too light on fresh herbs, treating them more as garnish than flavoring. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street prefer the Thai approach, which uses ingredients such as basil, mint and cilantro by the fistful. Their take on a stir-fried chicken with snap peas uses over 3 cups of fresh basil. The herb is added in two stages to create different layers of flavor. A quick marinade of fish sauce, soy sauce and white pepper seasons the chicken and helps brown the meat. Crunchy sugar snap peas add texture that balances the tender chicken.