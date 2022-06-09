 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sriracha hot sauce shortage could extend until after Labor Day

Hot Sauce

Sriracha chili sauce produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif., is seen in this October 2013 file photo.

A major supplier of sriracha hot sauce in the United States has told its customers not to make any promises about delivery of the spicy condiment.

In a letter dated April 19, 2022, Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale, Calif., said that “due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili.”

The company had experienced a previous shortage in July 2020.

According to Fortune, Huy Fong Foods confirmed Wednesday that a shortage of peppers in its inventory had affected production.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products (Chili Garlic, Sambal Oelek, and Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce),” the company said in the April letter.

Huy Fong Foods said that all orders submitted after April 19 will be scheduled for delivery after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

“We understand that this may cause issues. However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order.”

Sriracha is the company’s most popular sauce. The brand is recognizable by the rooster on the label.

