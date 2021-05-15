 Skip to main content
Spice of life: 6 health benefits, 6 helpful uses for cinnamon
spotlight AP

Spice of life: 6 health benefits, 6 helpful uses for cinnamon

Cinnamon
Photo by Delphine Hourlay from Pexels

Cinnamon can pack a big punch of flavor, or blend in subtly to add a hint of warmth to a recipe. It is used all over the world in savory and sweet dishes.

The spice comes from the bark of a cinnamomum tree, and is largely made in Indonesia and China.

Usually, “common” cinnamon, also known as cassia cinnamon is most prevalent, though Ceylon, or “true,” cinnamon is rising in popularity. (Cassia cinnamon can be harmful in large quantities because it contains a compound called coumarin. Ceylon cinnamon is better if you need large amounts for nutrition or medicinal reasons. Generally, large doses of cinnamon are not safe during pregnancy.)

Here are six health benefits of cinnamon.

Antioxidants

Cinnamon’s power comes from its antioxidant properties, which reduce inflammation and help ward off infection. The spice contains one of the most powerful antioxidants — polyphenols.

Cancer prevention

Cinnamon may help prevent cancer by limiting the growth of cancer cells. It’s also been shown to kill existing cancer cells and prevent additional growth, particularly in colon cancer cells.

Metabolism

The oil in cinnamon, called cinnamaldehyde, helps speed up your metabolism, burning fat faster and helping maintain a healthy weight. This oil also gives cinnamon its smell and flavor, and can help reduce insulin resistance and blood sugar levels, leading causes of type 2 diabetes.

Infection reduction

Cinnamon helps prevent bacterial and fungal infections through the properties in its oil. It has been shown to inhibit the growth of food-borne bacteria like salmonella and listeria. Soaking your feet in hot water and cinnamon may help cure athlete’s foot fungus. Cinnamon also inhibits tooth decay and bad breath.

Heart health

Cinnamon helps lower your blood pressure and bad cholesterol and raise your good cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease or stroke.

Brain health

Eating cinnamon or taking it as a supplement has been shown to help prevent brain degenerative diseases. In mice with Parkinson’s disease, cinnamon helped improve brain and motor function.

Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Satisfy your cravings

