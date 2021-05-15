Spice of life: 6 health benefits, 6 helpful uses for cinnamon

Cinnamon can pack a big punch of flavor, or blend in subtly to add a hint of warmth to a recipe. It is used all over the world in savory and sweet dishes.

The spice comes from the bark of a cinnamomum tree, and is largely made in Indonesia and China.

Usually, “common” cinnamon, also known as cassia cinnamon is most prevalent, though Ceylon, or “true,” cinnamon is rising in popularity. (Cassia cinnamon can be harmful in large quantities because it contains a compound called coumarin. Ceylon cinnamon is better if you need large amounts for nutrition or medicinal reasons. Generally, large doses of cinnamon are not safe during pregnancy.)

Here are six health benefits of cinnamon.

Antioxidants

Cinnamon’s power comes from its antioxidant properties, which reduce inflammation and help ward off infection. The spice contains one of the most powerful antioxidants — polyphenols.

Cancer prevention

Cinnamon may help prevent cancer by limiting the growth of cancer cells. It’s also been shown to kill existing cancer cells and prevent additional growth, particularly in colon cancer cells.