Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
It ain't nothing but a "C" thang baby.
And in this case, the "C" stands for cereal.
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's
Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
"@Snoopdogg we're taking over the grocery stores," the caption read in part. "Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give."
The cereal's box notes that it is a gluten-free, multigrain cereal.
According to its site, "Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities." Part of its mission is to support charities like Door of Hope, which assists the homeless.
Other products include Momma Snoop's oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and maple syrup.
Photos: Halftime show at Super Bowl LVI
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Dr. Dre performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Dr. Dre performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Mary J. Blige, bottom, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mary J. Blige, from left, watches as Eminem hugs Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre as Snoop Dogg, right, gestures after all performed during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mary J. Blige performs at the halftime show in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc
Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.