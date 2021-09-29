Snarled supply chain leads to less nutritious meals at some US schools

Schools have been moving toward more nutritious options since the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 required America’s schools to serve children plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and limit added sugar and sodium in lunches. One recent study found that the quality of foods in schools had “improved significantly” by the 2017-2018 school year, more than other food sources.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued another waiver Sept. 15 to prevent penalties for schools if they cannot comply with the 2010 act because of supply chain disruptions.

The Tuscaloosa County School System in Alabama has sought waivers, including when whole grain hamburger buns were in short supply. Donette Worthy, ​​director of child nutrition for the schools, said food challenges have meant getting “very creative” with what’s available and staying in close touch with manufacturers. She and her staff are also working closely with the school nurses to make sure students with allergies can get the food they need.

“We will run to the supermarket if we have to,” she said.

Colin Schwartz, deputy director of federal affairs for the food industry watchdog Center for Science in the Public Interest, said he supports the waiver program, but hopes the government will do more to support schools.