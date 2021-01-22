Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

We love chicken wings any day of the year, it doesn’t even have to be football season. But, since we’re just days away from the NFL conference championships and two weeks from Super Bowl Sunday, this game day favorite is 100% on our minds.

There’s just one little problem with making chicken wings at home: It’s messy! Frying wings uses oodles of oil, can be temperamental and has the potential to splatter absolutely everywhere. Oven-baking wings is a solid alternative, but can totally wreck your sheet pan. Air frying makes amazing wings, but not everyone has this relatively new gadget. So what to do?

It’s time to turn to a classic, easy home cooking gadget: the slow cooker.