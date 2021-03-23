Shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Cereal company roasted for response

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and its parent company General Mills are getting roasted on social media for the company’s response to claims a man found shrimp tails and rat droppings in his cereal.

“Ummmm why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” writer and comedian Jensen Karp tweeted Monday, along with a photo of the cereal package with alleged shrimp tails.

Karp tagged Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s official Twitter account, which responded with an apology and an offer to replace the box. Karp said he exchanged several direct messages with the company, which adamantly denied shrimp tails could be in his cereal.

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp,” @CTCSquares wrote.

“Ok... after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?” Karp angrily responded.