Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes

The sun-dried tomatoes do double duty in this recipe.

 Blaine Moats/TNS

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty — the flavorful oil they’re packed in is used to saute; the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 8 ounces chicken cutlets
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
  • 1/2 cup slivered oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, plus 1 tablespoon oil from the jar
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat sun-dried tomato oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add sun-dried tomatoes and shallots to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to high and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce and parsley.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 324 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 8 g, Cholesterol: 97 mg, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 250 mg, Potassium: 532 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 17 mcg, Calcium: 51 mg, Vitamin A: 1030 IU, Vitamin C: 18 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Seriously Simple: This colorful salad is perfect for autumn days

When living in France, I became accustomed to the traditional crudite salad available in most charcuteries and bistro-style restaurants in the fall months. This California adaptation uses the domestically grown thin string beans, which are similar to the French haricots verts. If they are unavailable, cut large string beans in half lengthwise.

JeanMarie Brownson: Cheesy sausage sandwiches and pumpkin soup for a Halloween crowd

For trick-or-treaters of all ages, there’ s little time to waste eating dinner when there are doorbells to ring and candy to collect. Most years, I whirl together a large kettle of pumpkin, apples, carrots, all cooked to tenderness in chicken broth, into a luscious soup. This year, I’ ll serve small bowls of this sweet-savory soup alongside warm, cheesy sausage...

