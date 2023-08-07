I was stumped as to what to serve for my grandson’s first birthday since the party was in the afternoon and it was just adults. I wanted to have something that guests could pick up easily, so I decided on this rustic appetizer, along with vegetables and dip and a cheese and fruit tray.

Bruschetta is thick sliced bread that is brushed with olive oil, toasted or grilled and smeared with fresh garlic. The toppings can be whatever you want them to be. As the outdoor heat continues, what could be better than these garlic-scented toasts topped with ripe, sweet tomatoes and creamy mozzarella cheese? I know, a drizzle of pesto. So good and Seriously Simple.

These warm-weather toasts are baked in the oven when it is just too hot to fire up the outdoor grill. You can choose your favorite tomato variety for this — I like beefsteak, Roma or heirloom tomatoes. This recipe was such a hit at the birthday party that I would recommend it for any late afternoon appetizer. Feel free to put your signature on this topping; add some diced sweet roasted red pepper, chopped black kalamata olives, sliced sun-dried tomatoes or even fresh raw corn kernels.

You could change up the cheese with softer ones like feta, burrata or goat cheese. If you do, add the cheese to the tomatoes just before serving so it stays intact. The pesto drizzle garnish pulls all the flavors together and looks beautiful. Assemble just before serving so that the bread doesn’t get mushy. I like to serve a summery chilled rose to accompany this.

Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto Bruschetta

Serves 8 to 10

For the bread:

1 large baguette, French, sourdough, or Italian bread, cut into 1-inch slices

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half

For the topping:

4 large ripe beefsteak tomatoes (or your favorite summer tomatoes)

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons finely chopped basil

1/4-pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut in 1/2-inch dice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons pesto, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Place the baguette slices on a parchment lined sheet pan. (You can place the slices close together.) Lightly brush each bread slice with olive oil. Bake for about 10 minutes and then reverse the pan and bake another 5 minutes so the bread toasts evenly and is lightly brown. Remove from oven and place on a serving platter. Rub the oiled side of bread with cut garlic. Let toasts cool.

2. Dice the tomatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and drain over a bowl for 1 to 2 hours to remove excess liquid. When tomatoes have drained, combine all topping ingredients in a small nonreactive bowl. Stir well and taste for seasoning. (You may want to add more vinegar.) Let rest at room temperature.

3. When ready to serve, spoon the tomato mixture onto each bread slice, and then drizzle over a little more olive oil. Top with a light drizzle of pesto and serve.

Make-ahead: The topping and toasts may be prepared up to four hours ahead of serving and kept at room temperature. Cover topping with foil.