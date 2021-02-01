Seriously Simple: Turn cabbage into a comforting dish with ease

When it’s cold outside, I yearn for dishes that include this amazing vegetable. I’ll cook up cabbage with apples into a wilted bed for juicy roast Cornish hens, as a soothing soup with or without beef and in a fresh shredded cabbage salad studded with pomegranate seeds and bits of fresh citrus.

Recently, I was reminiscing about a meal I had enjoyed many years ago in Paris that included soft, braised sweet and sour cabbage wedges. It was a first course to a hearty dinner on a chilly February night. I so enjoyed that clever adaptation of the classic cabbage soup. This is my recollection of that tasty and satisfying dish that is certain to satisfy a craving for a comforting dish.

The sauce is easy to make. Tomato paste added to chicken stock is the base. For sweet and sour flavor, brown sugar and cider vinegar provide just the right balance. I prefer golden raisins, but you could also use dark raisins. Make sure to brown each side of the cabbage wedges.

While I might have had this in Paris as a first course many years ago, I find it just right as a main course with warm crusty chunks of country bread. To drink? How about a merlot or a chilled beer? Enjoy.

Braised Sweet and Sour Cabbage Wedges

Serves 2 to 4