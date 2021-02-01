 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seriously Simple: Turn cabbage into a comforting dish with ease
0 comments
AP

Seriously Simple: Turn cabbage into a comforting dish with ease

From the 5 meals to try this week: Pesto bowls, sheet pan meatloaf, skillet lemon chicken series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
entree-simple-20210201

Winter and cabbage go together.

When it’s cold outside, I yearn for dishes that include this amazing vegetable. I’ll cook up cabbage with apples into a wilted bed for juicy roast Cornish hens, as a soothing soup with or without beef and in a fresh shredded cabbage salad studded with pomegranate seeds and bits of fresh citrus.

Recently, I was reminiscing about a meal I had enjoyed many years ago in Paris that included soft, braised sweet and sour cabbage wedges. It was a first course to a hearty dinner on a chilly February night. I so enjoyed that clever adaptation of the classic cabbage soup. This is my recollection of that tasty and satisfying dish that is certain to satisfy a craving for a comforting dish.

The sauce is easy to make. Tomato paste added to chicken stock is the base. For sweet and sour flavor, brown sugar and cider vinegar provide just the right balance. I prefer golden raisins, but you could also use dark raisins. Make sure to brown each side of the cabbage wedges.

While I might have had this in Paris as a first course many years ago, I find it just right as a main course with warm crusty chunks of country bread. To drink? How about a merlot or a chilled beer? Enjoy.

Braised Sweet and Sour Cabbage Wedges

Serves 2 to 4

  • 1/4 cup vegetable or grapeseed oil
  • 1 medium green cabbage, cut into 4 wedges with core intact
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • Salt and pepper
  • Sour cream, garnish
  • Dill weed sprigs, garnish

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet with cover over medium-high heat.

2. Place the cabbage in the pan turning and saute the wedges on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side, until nicely browned.

3. While the cabbage is cooking combine the chicken broth and tomato paste in a glass measuring cup and whisk to combine. Add the tomato-chicken broth, vinegar, sugar, raisins, and salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and slowly simmer, turning every 15 minutes and spooning some of the sauce over, until the cabbage is tender and the liquid is slightly thickened, 50 minutes to an hour depending upon the size of the cabbage. Taste for seasoning.

5. Place each wedge in a shallow soup bowl with some of the sauce and garnish with a dollop of sour cream and dill sprigs.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones to handle pizza delivery

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Air Fryer Wings
Food and Cooking

Air Fryer Wings

  • Updated

Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing.

How to Make a Steakhouse-Worthy Dinner at Home
Food and Cooking

How to Make a Steakhouse-Worthy Dinner at Home

  • Updated

Special occasions call for special meals, like those you might enjoy at some of the best steakhouses in America. Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or holiday, it’s actually pretty easy to cook a steakhouse-worthy meal at home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News