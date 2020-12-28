Seriously Simple: Try this split pea soup with a twist

Split pea soup was a favorite of mine during my college days. It was inexpensive, filling and straightforward to prepare — a satisfying soup for cold days and evenings. This update incorporates crispy kielbasa to add a perfect backdrop of assertive taste to the mild split pea flavor. And it is just one of the many comforting recipes in Ina Garten’s latest book, “Modern Comfort Food.”

Did you know that split peas are a pea variety grown specifically for drying? These peas, either green or yellow, are dried and usually split, which is why they are called split peas. They are often used for soup making because they act as a thickener and almost fall apart as they cook. Unlike beans, split peas don’t need soaking, making this soup a Seriously Simple soup standby.

This soup is definitely fit for a main course on a cold day. Garten’s modern twist on this classic winter soup is to garnish it with sauteed kielbasa that crisps as it cooks. What a taste combination! Creamy split pea soup flavored with a smoked ham hock and garnished with crisp, slightly smoked sausage pieces, like croutons, but way better!