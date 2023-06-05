I’m not eating much meat these days, but occasionally I have a major longing for a steak. And since I was recently in Paris and had a version of this nostalgic, delicious dish, I can’t get it out of my mind.

A tender filet of beef, with its lean texture, is accompanied by a cheesy, creamy sauce. No need for a barbecue here; simply sear it on the stove and then finish the sauce in the same pan. It’s a recipe you can make in just a few minutes. I suggest using a heavy cast iron skillet to gain maximum even heat.

The steaks are seared to your desired temperature. I like 125 F to 130 F for medium-rare. Use a digital thermometer for accuracy. (Remember: Steaks need to rest, and the temperature can go up another few degrees when resting.)

An assertive and complementary sauce of slightly sweet tawny port, cream and savory, earthy blue cheese is made in the same pan. The cheese not only adds a burst of intense flavor but also acts as a thickening agent. If you want an extra zing to the sauce, add a tablespoon of drained and crushed green peppercorns.

This dish is perfect for a small dinner party. Enjoy it with oven-roasted potatoes and asparagus. To drink? I vote for a well-rounded cabernet sauvignon.

Filet of Beef with Roquefort Sauce

Serves 4

2 tablespoons high heat oil like grapeseed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 filet mignon steaks (1/2 pound each)

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup tawny port

1/3 cup whipping cream

1/3 cup (about 3 ounces) Roquefort cheese, crumbled

For garnish:

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

1. In a large cast iron skillet (large enough so steaks will fit easily), heat oil over medium-high heat. Season the steaks with salt and pepper on each side. Sear them about 5 minutes on first side and 3 minutes on second side. (Check to see the temperature is 135 F with an instant read thermometer). Transfer to platter and cover to keep warm.

2. Pour excess drippings out of pan. Add garlic and port and boil over high heat until reduced to 1/4 cup.

3. Add cream and stir to combine. Boil mixture until reduced by half. Whisk in Roquefort cheese to thicken sauce. Heat, whisking, until cheese melts.

4. Pour sauce on each serving plate and place steak on top, adding a bit more sauce over the top of the steak. You can also slice the steak for an attractive presentation. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)