Seriously Simple: This delicious dessert is my most-requested cake

I have tried at least 10 different lemon cakes in search of one that would satisfy my personal preference for a clean lemon flavor, a fine crumb, moist texture, and ease of preparation (Measuring everything out ahead of time makes this truly Seriously Simple to put together). And luckily for me, everyone seems to love this cake!

Most recipes called for lemon juice in the cake, which seems to cause textural problems. I finally experimented with lemon extract in the cake and fresh lemon juice for the glaze with an outstanding result, bursting with flavor. Every year I make this for my daughter’s birthday.

I’ve made a few adjustments over the years. Now, I add the raspberries (dusted with flour so they don’t sink) right into the batter, resulting in the raspberry bursts of color inside the cake. I also sprinkle the well-greased pan with sanding sugar to produce a sparkly, slightly crispy texture to the top of the cake. This is not necessary, but I like to do it if I have sanding sugar in the pantry. I’m not into heavy buttercreams, so this glaze is my preference. Use a citrus zester for easy zesting the lemons.

Lightweight Bundt pans bake at a more even temperature, so invest in one if you’re doing a lot of baking. A heavy weight pan may bake faster so watch the cake towards the end of baking. I like the way this cake freezes and usually keep one on hand for last-minute emergencies. Serve with more seasonal berries and a dollop of whipped cream, or a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. You might also try serving this for afternoon tea or even for breakfast. It may just become your favorite cake.

Glazed Lemon-Raspberry Sour Cream Cake

Serves 8 to 10

For the cake:

1 3/4 cups, plus 2 tablespoons, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 tablespoon minced lemon zest

2 teaspoons lemon extract

1 cup sour cream

1 pint fresh raspberries

For the glaze:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup strained fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely chopped lemon zest

To serve:

Fresh raspberries

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9-inch lightweight Bundt pan. Sift 1 3/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon baking powder together in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed or in a food processor fitted with the metal blade, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, zest and lemon extract and mix for 2 more minutes.

3. Reduce the mixer to the lowest speed, add half the flour mixture, and mix until well combined. Add half the sour cream, mixing constantly, and then add the rest of the flour and sour cream, ending with the sour cream.

4. Combine the raspberries in a small bowl and sprinkle over the 2 tablespoons flour; coat the berries with the flour. Fold the berries evenly into the batter, making sure not to break up the berries.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared Bundt pan and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a cake rack. Make the glaze.

6. Using a wire strainer, sift the powdered sugar into a small nonaluminum bowl. Add the juice and lemon zest and whisk to break up any lumps.

7. Place the cake on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Using a long skewer, poke holes in the cake almost going through the bottom at 1-inch intervals. Slowly pour the glaze over the cake, making sure the glaze is absorbed as you pour. Let the cake come to room temperature.

8. To serve, slice the cake and accompany with raspberries and whipped cream or ice cream.

Advance preparation

This cake can be prepared up to three days ahead and kept at room temperature, tightly covered. It can also be tightly wrapped and frozen in aluminum foil up to two months.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

