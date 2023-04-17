Brunch is my favorite meal on Mother’s Day. It’s the day we can leisurely sit around the table, relax and just enjoy the moment. This year I’m making these delectable pancakes for my daughter, husband and our new grandson. I can’t wait to see his face when he tries them.

Whether you call these flapjacks, hot cakes or griddle cakes, they are part of a sunny meal on a special day. These heavenly fluffy hot cakes are lightened up by incorporating ricotta cheese and whipped egg whites into the batter. I enjoyed making all sorts of pancakes when my daughter was young. And now I can make them for the next generation.

These sophisticated pancakes include creamy ricotta that creates an airy sweetness, while the addition of whipped egg whites folded into the batter produces a moist and light result. I like the addition of orange zest for a touch of citrus. Some crisp bacon or sausage is all you need to make this an unforgettable Mother’s Day. For brunch, accompany these pancakes with a crisp, fruity Johannesburg riesling, a spicy gewürztraminer or Champagne.

Pancakes skills that will make you a pro

Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until they are just blended. Working the batter for too long will cause the pancakes to be tough.

Use a large non-stick skillet or flat griddle.

Heat the pan and then add the butter to it. Make sure there is not too much butter, or the pancakes will be oily.

Use a measuring cup with a spout or a ladle to avoid spilling.

Pour the batter slowly, as it will spread.

Cook the first side until tiny bubbles appear across the pancake. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Ricotta Pancakes with Roasted Blueberry Sauce

Serves 4

For the blueberry compote:

18 ounces fresh blueberries, cleaned

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

For the pancakes:

4 large eggs, separated

1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon finely chopped orange zest

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (for cooking the pancakes)

For the blueberry topping:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2 Place the blueberries in a medium baking dish. Sprinkle the brown sugar, butter, orange zest and spices over the blueberries and mix to combine. Roast until the blueberries begin to burst, and the juice is syrupy, about 20 minutes. If they overcook, they will break down and turn into syrup with little texture so be careful.

3. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile make the pancakes.

For the pancakes:

1. Combine the egg yolks, ricotta, sugar, orange zest and flour in a medium bowl and whisk until well combined.

2. In a large bowl with an electric mixer combine the egg whites and a pinch of salt and beat on medium speed until the egg whites are stiff but not dry.

3. Add one third of the egg whites to the pancake mixture and fold them in gently. Fold in the remaining egg whites, making sure no white streaks are left in the batter.

To cook and serve the pancakes:

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large griddle or saute pan over medium heat. Pour in about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Add more butter as necessary.

2. Serve the pancakes immediately with a large spoonful of roasted blueberry topping. You can also serve these with some warm maple syrup if you like.

Make ahead: Make the blueberry topping up to one day ahead, cover and refrigerate. Reheat gently before serving.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)