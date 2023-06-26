Tartines are open-faced sandwiches with different toppings. In France these are enjoyed morning, noon and night, depending on what’s topping the toast.

Tartines can be savory, featuring avocado, smoked salmon, tuna tartar or scrambled eggs. They can also be sweet, spread with honey, Nutella, or your favorite jam. They are most often made with sourdough or a French baguette. Some may be served on fresh sliced bread while others are prepared by toasting the bread first.

In this recipe, inspired by an amazing catering company, Heirloom LA, the bread is toasted, slightly cooled, spread with a creamy goat cheese blend and crowned with a medley of sweet summer cherries, apricots and peaches. Use a cherry pitter for ease in removing the pits and stems.

The tangy goat cheese blend and sweet summer fruits result in a marvelous combination of flavors. Sometimes for this recipe I will change up the bread and use a loaf of nut bread such as walnut or pecan to add another dimension of flavor and texture.

This couldn’t be easier to put together. Feel free to put your own signature of fruits or herbs on this recipe. You might be wondering when to serve this — it is equally yummy for breakfast, as a side to brunch or as a sweet-savory dessert.

Summer Fruit Tartine

Serves 6

2 ripe apricots, pit removed and sliced

3/4 cup pitted cherries, halved

2 firm white or yellow peaches or nectarines, pitted and sliced

3/4 cup shredded fresh basil or mint leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of small lemon

1/4 cup fresh goat cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup creme fraiche

Salt and ground black pepper

6 1-inch slices of your favorite bread (about 3-by-3-by-1-inch)

Small basil or mint leaves, for garnish

1. In a medium bowl combine the apricots, cherries and peaches. Add the shredded basil or mint, olive oil and lemon juice. Mix to evenly coat the fruit. Let sit for 15 minutes or so to macerate.

2. In a small bowl combine the goat cheese, creme fraiche and salt and pepper. With a wooden spoon whip the ingredients until soft and fluffy.

3. Toast the bread slices until lightly browned. Let cool 10 minutes. Spread the cheese mixture among the toasts equally and then spoon the macerated fruit over the bread. Garnish with basil or mint leaves, if desired. (These can be prepared 30 minutes before serving.)