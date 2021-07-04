Seriously Simple: Summer frittata is a Seriously Simple favorite

A frittata is nothing more than an egg pizza. The classic Italian frittata is a flat, open-faced round omelet that is cooked over low heat until firm on the bottom and then finished in the oven. This version, which has leeks, asparagus and corn tucked inside, is topped with sun-dried tomatoes or cherry tomatoes.
You can be as inventive as you wish with a frittata. Consider green and yellow squash, mushrooms and tiny golden tomatoes or add some ham or bacon to change up this recipe. You can make this a few hours ahead and serve it warm or at room temperature. This is my Seriously Simple standby for last minute meals.
Frittatas can be served for brunch, lunch or supper. I have even cut them into small pieces and offered them warm as bite-size appetizers. For brunch, serve with a favorite coffee cake or assorted muffins. A platter of grilled chicken apple sausages or crispy bacon rounds out the menu for meat lovers. A colorful summer fruit salad is a lovely addition. Offer flutes of sparkling wine with a hint of peach nectar to celebrate the day.
Summer Frittata with Asparagus and Corn
Serves 4 to 6
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium leek, light green and white part only, finely chopped
- 1 bunch (about 1 pound) asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces
- 1/2 cup yellow corn kernels
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh basil
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 12 eggs
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil, drained and sliced in half lengthwise or 6 orange or red cherry tomatoes, halved
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Heat the oil in 10-inch non-stick skillet with ovenproof handle (or cover a wooden handle with foil) over medium heat. Add the leeks and saute for about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the leeks are nicely browned. Add the asparagus and corn, cover cook for about 4 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Season with the basil, salt and pepper.
3. Combine eggs, salt and pepper and parsley in a medium mixing bowl, and whisk until well blended. Stir in 1 1/4 cups shredded cheese.
4. Flatten the vegetable mixture in the skillet and pour over the egg mixture. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until bottom of mixture is lightly set and cooked, about 7 minutes. Arrange sliced sun-dried tomatoes or cherry tomatoes around outside of pan in a circular pattern. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
5. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until frittata is puffed and brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Using a pizza cutter, slice into pieces and serve.
(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)