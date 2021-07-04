Seriously Simple: Summer frittata is a Seriously Simple favorite

A frittata is nothing more than an egg pizza. The classic Italian frittata is a flat, open-faced round omelet that is cooked over low heat until firm on the bottom and then finished in the oven. This version, which has leeks, asparagus and corn tucked inside, is topped with sun-dried tomatoes or cherry tomatoes.

You can be as inventive as you wish with a frittata. Consider green and yellow squash, mushrooms and tiny golden tomatoes or add some ham or bacon to change up this recipe. You can make this a few hours ahead and serve it warm or at room temperature. This is my Seriously Simple standby for last minute meals.

Frittatas can be served for brunch, lunch or supper. I have even cut them into small pieces and offered them warm as bite-size appetizers. For brunch, serve with a favorite coffee cake or assorted muffins. A platter of grilled chicken apple sausages or crispy bacon rounds out the menu for meat lovers. A colorful summer fruit salad is a lovely addition. Offer flutes of sparkling wine with a hint of peach nectar to celebrate the day.

Summer Frittata with Asparagus and Corn

Serves 4 to 6