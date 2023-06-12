When I think of comfort food desserts, the first thing that comes to mind is bread pudding. And strata is a bread custard that has many creative adaptations.

From chocolate to dulce de leche flavoring to a hint of caramelized peaches or pumpkin, strata is no one definitive recipe. Whether served in large souffle dishes or in individual ramekins, or cut into individual rounds, bread puddings are difficult to resist for their old-fashioned homey quality. They can be served as a satisfying brunch dish or as dessert.

I am serving this as my Fourth of July dessert. Although, it doesn’t seem to matter when you serve it; it always gets rave reviews. I like to embellish it with the berry sauce for extra-rich berry flavor.

Here are a few helpful tips when preparing this delectable dessert.

First, for the bread use challah, brioche, raisin bread, croissants or even a sweet corn bread. It’s best to dry the bread cubes out so that the bread can absorb the custard. You can do this by leaving it out on the counter overnight or in a 250-degree oven for half an hour.

Next, let the custard absorb into the bread by allowing it to sit until you can feel a bread cube has soaked all the way through.

I have eliminated the extra step of putting the strata in a water bath to control the temperature as the strata bakes — a Seriously Simple tip. I haven’t noticed a big difference in the texture.

One thing to know is how creamy you like the bread pudding. If you prefer it gooey, take the pudding out a few minutes before the recommended time.

Remember that you can serve this warm, at room temperature or slightly chilled. This is a dessert that will satisfy a generation of dessert lovers.

Strawberry-Blueberry Strata with Fresh Berry Sauce

Serves 6 to 8

9 cups (1-inch cubes) of day-old challah

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup blueberries

6 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 1/4 cups sugar

3 cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

For the berry sauce:

1 1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 1/2 cup blueberries

2 tablespoons brown sugar or to taste

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

To serve:

Powdered sugar

1. Grease a 9-by13-inch glass baking dish. Arrange the bread and the berries in the dish, making sure that they are evenly distributed.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the eggs and egg yolks on medium speed until they are frothy. Add the sugar and beat the mixture until thick and lemon-colored, about 3 minutes. Add the milk, reducing the speed to low, and mix to combine. Add the vanilla and nutmeg and mix to combine.

3. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Ladle the custard over the bread. Let the strata sit for 30 minutes to 1 hour to help the bread absorb the custard, occasionally pushing the bread down with a wooden spoon.

4. Place the strata in the oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Open the oven; using heavy oven mitts and with a large spoon, push the bread down. The remaining liquid custard will rise. Spoon the custard evenly over the bread slices. Bake for about 10 more minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out almost clean.

5. Meanwhile, make the sauce: Combine the berries in a medium saucepan and add the sugar and zest. Over medium high heat, cook the fruit, stirring occasionally, until the fruit falls apart, about 8 minutes. Taste for desired sweetness and keep warm until using.

6. Remove the strata from the oven, sprinkle powdered sugar on top and let strata rest about 10 minutes. Serve in squares with berry sauce. It is also excellent served cold the next day.

Advance preparation: The strata can be prepared up to four hours ahead, covered and left at room temperature. It can also be made a day ahead and served chilled.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)