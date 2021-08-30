Seriously Simple: Say goodbye to summer with this epic peach melba buckle American dessert

1. To make the topping, preheat the oven to 350 F. Spread the almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet and toast for about 7 to 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to a plate and cool. Leave the oven on. Butter and flour a 9-by-12-inch baking dish.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the almonds, flour, sugars and spices. Add the butter and mix together until the mixture is crumbly. Set the topping aside.

3. To make the cake batter, combine the butter and granulated sugar in a large mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat them together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in the egg.

4. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and ginger into a bowl. Then add the flour mixture in batches to the butter mixture alternating with the milk, making sure that the ingredients are well blended between additions.

5. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared dish. Sprinkle the raspberries and peach pieces over the batter in an even layer. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit and bake for about 45 to 55 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and bubbling and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve with French vanilla ice cream if desired.