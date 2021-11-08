Seriously Simple: Roasted delicata squash is a worthy addition to your table

When I look in the squash stall at the market and eye delicata squash I get excited. Here’s a seasonal vegetable that has so many delicious elements to it. I love its colorful exterior, with green and yellow stripes, its rich creamy, almost buttery interior, and being able to eat the delicate, edible skin.

The prep for this dish takes a bit of time with slicing it into eights and removing the seeds. But you don’t have to peel it. Make sure you use a heavy knife to easily cut through the squash.

To roast, I use a nonstick half sheet that has been oiled and lined with parchment paper. Each squash piece is oiled on all sides which helps to brown the squash. The sweetness of the squash is complemented by the finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves that offer a pine, sage-like flavor. Rosemary can be added to food as it cooks because its flavor is not lost as it cooks.

This dish can be the star of the show for vegetarians or a tasty side to an assortment of dishes. I like to serve this as a side dish to chicken, Cornish hens, turkey or pork. I also like to serve it at room temperature on top of arugula or a spring mix. A simple vinaigrette dresses the greens. No matter how you serve this, you’ll love the fresh, clean flavors of this dish.

Roasted Delicata Squash with Goat Cheese and Rosemary

Serves 6 to 8

2 delicata squash, about 1 pound each, washed and cleaned to remove any wax

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 pound goat cheese, at room temp, crumbled

Zest of 1 lemon

Fresh rosemary leaves, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Trim the ends of the squash off. Then cut the squash in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and stringy flesh from the center. Cut each in half again width-wise and once more lengthwise to get 8 pieces for each squash. (You will have a total of 16 pieces.)

2. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and then oil the paper. Drizzle the oil over the pieces and brush pieces so all sides are coated. Season the inside flesh with salt and pepper and chopped rosemary. Lay squash pieces flesh-side down on the baking sheet.

3. Bake for about 18 minutes on one side and then turn over and continue roasting for another 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

4. Transfer the squash to a serving platter with a wide spatula and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sprinkle crumbled goat cheese over the squash. Then sprinkle lemon zest on top. Garnish with rosemary leaves. Serve warm or at room temperature.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

