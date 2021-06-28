Seriously Simple: Peach berry crisp with vanilla custard celebrates the sweetness of summer

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2. In a mixing bowl mix together the fruit, 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 sugar until well the fruit is well coated. Transfer to an 8-by-10-inch or a 9-by-12-inch greased gratin pan or baking dish. Press down with a spatula to make an even layer with no gaps. Place on a baking sheet.

3. For the custard: In a medium bowl beat the eggs well. Add the creme fraiche and vanilla and whisk until blended. Sift in the flour, whisking well to make sure the custard is smooth with no lumps. Set aside.

4. For the crisp topping: In a mixing bowl combine the brown sugar, 1 cup flour, salt, lemon zest and mix together. Add the vanilla and melted butter and mix until it becomes soft dough.

5. Spread an even layer of the custard cream mixture over the fruit. Crumble the dough mixture with your fingers evenly over the fruit. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and completely cooked through. Serve immediately or at room temperature.

Advance Preparation: This may be prepared 8 hours ahead, covered and kept at room temperature before serving. Reheat in a 375 F oven for 10 minutes before serving.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

