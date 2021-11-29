Seriously Simple: Panettone French toast with eggnog custard makes for a festive holiday brunch or dessert

It’s rich, it’s festive and it is perfect for holiday brunches. Whether you call this oven-baked French toast or bread pudding, the method is still the same: Dried out bread is soaked in custard and then baked.

Panettone is a tall, domed shape bread that is sweet and studded with candied fruits. This soft, sweet bread hails from Northern Italy and is prized during the Christmas holidays. When I had quite a bit leftover one holiday season, I decided to use it for a spectacular oven-baked French toast. Drying it out and using it as the base of this bread pudding is a wonderful way to experience its deliciousness. It was hit! And while this a wonderful breakfast/brunch dish, it is equally satisfying as dessert.

This French toast-pudding needs to be started a day ahead to let the bread cubes dry out. This is a wonderful Christmas morning entree, since it is all prepared the night before and just put in the oven before serving. I like to serve this with grilled sausages or crispy bacon. Include a pitcher of mixed orange and grapefruit juice with a touch of Pomegranate juice to round out the celebration breakfast. A splash of sparkling wine added to the juices elevates this menu into a celebratory occasion.

Oven-Baked Panettone French Toast with Eggnog Custard

Serves 8

1 1/2-pound box Panettone, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes, about 8 cups

6 large eggs

1/2 cup baking sugar

4 cups eggnog

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie seasoning

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Powdered sugar, for garnish

1. Place the bread cubes on a baking sheet a day before preparing the pudding and let rest on the counter overnight or until the bread cubes are dried out.

2. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange the bread in the dish.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the eggs on medium speed until they are frothy. Add the sugar and beat the mixture until thick and a light lemon color, about 3 minutes. Add the eggnog, reducing the speed to low, and mix to combine. Add the vanilla, pumpkin pie seasoning and nutmeg, and mix to combine.

4. Ladle the custard over the bread. (You may need to use your fingers to evenly distribute the ingredients.) Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

5. The next morning remove from the refrigerator and remove foil and push the bread down with a wooden spoon to make sure the custard is evenly distributed. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place the pudding in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

6. Open the oven, using heavy oven mitts and with a large spoon, push the bread down. The remaining liquid custard will rise. Spoon the custard evenly over the bread slices. Bake for about 15 to 20 more minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out barely clean. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Advance preparation: This dish may be prepared up to one day ahead through Step 4, covered and refrigerated. Remove from the refrigerator 1/2 hour before baking.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0