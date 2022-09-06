 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seriously Simple: My go-to appetizer for a taste of summer any time of year

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-simple-20220906

These toasts are Seriously Simple to prepare.

Nothing makes me as happy as serving (and enjoying) this incredibly delicious appetizer with a chilled glass of rose. While I love to serve this in the warm summer months, you can prepare these any time of year since cherry tomatoes are available year-round.

I often make a big batch of slow-roasted tomato jam in the summer to use in fall recipes, but when I want to enjoy the caramelized tomato, shallot and garlic mixture at the last minute, I'll reach for a saute pan and make a smaller batch right on top of the stove. It takes just a few minutes to put together. And best of all it doesn’t overheat the kitchen.

So Seriously Simple to prepare, these toasts incorporate the flavors of warm summer days with a Provencal touch. The tomato mixture includes golden shallot slivers and softened sweetened garlic cloves. The thyme branches add their own Mediterranean twist. Toast the bread slices two hours ahead and assemble right before serving.

People are also reading…

Cherry Tomato Crostini with Ricotta Cheese

Makes 16 Crostini

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, peeled and halved
  • 1 pint yellow and red cherry tomatoes
  • 2 branches thyme
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 16 (1/2-inch thick) baguette slices
  • 3/4 cup ricotta cheese, full-fat preferred
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

1. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the shallot and saute for 2 minutes or until slightly softened. Add the garlic and continue sauteeing another 2 minutes.

2. Add the tomatoes, thyme branches, salt and pepper. Cook the tomatoes on medium-high heat, covered, for about 7 minutes, or until the tomatoes burst and the garlic is softened.

3. Roll the tomatoes around the skillet while it is covered to evenly cook the tomatoes every 30 seconds. Remove cover, remove the thyme branches, mash the tomatoes with a fork and let cool. Taste for seasoning.

4. While the tomatoes are cooling, toast the baguette slices until lightly browned. Cool.

5. Arrange the toasts on a rectangular platter and place a teaspoon or so of ricotta cheese in the middle of each toast. Spoon the some tomato mixture on top of each crostini and garnish with basil. Serve.

Advance preparation: The tomato mixture can be made two days ahead, covered and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before using.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JeanMarie Brownson: Fall bounty makes delicious scrambled eggs

JeanMarie Brownson: Fall bounty makes delicious scrambled eggs

The bounty of mushrooms available at local fall markets inspires creative cooking from sautes to soups, stews and great breakfasts. Many vendors carry a mix of interesting varieties ranging from maitake to shiitake, oyster mushrooms and the impressive king oyster. In most major grocery stores, the variety has blossomed from the ubiquitous white button to...

EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News