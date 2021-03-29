Seriously Simple: Meyer lemon strawberry pudding cake celebrates spring

Spring has sprung, and this quintessential springtime dessert showcases Meyer lemons and fresh strawberries at their best. I love the bright, slightly sweet Meyer lemon flavor that acts as the backdrop to the juicy strawberry shards studded throughout the pudding. If you can’t find Meyer lemons, which are usually sweeter than regular lemons, add an additional tablespoon of sugar to counteract the standard lemon’s tartness.

This light and citrusy dessert is easy to make and refreshing to eat. The mixture bakes up into a sponge cake on top with a thin pudding layer underneath. It can be made in two different baking dishes. If you use a deep souffle dish, the cake will have a larger layer of pudding. If you use the rectangular baking or pie dish, the dessert will come out more like a light souffle cake with a thin layer of pudding on the bottom.

Whichever cooking vessel you choose, make sure to serve it warm with a dollop of whipped cream on top. You can also combine 2 tablespoons of limoncello liqueur with a cup of strawberries and marinate for a couple of hours. Spoon over each pudding cake portion and finish with a spoonful of whipped cream.

Meyer Lemon Strawberry Pudding Cake

Serves 4 to 6

3/4 cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons, Baker’s sugar preferred