Seriously Simple: Let’s try a new take on pasta with pesto

This twist on pasta with pesto has a smoky rich flavor, thanks to ancho chile, that brings a southwestern touch to this typical Italian dish.

I used to make ancho chile paste to use when I cook, but now I use ancho chile powder for the same result. The addition of sun-dried tomato pesto provides a subtle, sweet undertone to the dish. I like to make the pesto in advance and keep it in my refrigerator for future use.

I find this versatile condiment really comes in handy during cold weather months for amping up flavors. If you don’t have time to make it, you’ll find it on Amazon or possibly in the condiment section of your grocery store.

This dish becomes particularly colorful with bright green peas and crisp mahogany brown pancetta. Adding stock to the sauce gives it both flavor and lightness so less cream is required. If you want to add an extra surprise, use Dan Pashman’s Cascatelli, available at Trader Joes or on Amazon. Cascatelli is designed to maximize the sauce clinging to the pasta. It took him three years to create this delectable pasta shape. I’ve also used Banza, a chickpea pasta that works beautifully.

You can substitute cooked chicken, shrimp, or scallops for the pancetta, or let the dish cool and simply mix with 1/2 cup of your favorite vinaigrette for a pasta salad. I like to serve this for lunch or dinner as a main course. It is best served immediately. Begin with chopped romaine salad with carrots, avocado and a lime vinaigrette. What to drink: A crisp, medium-weight chardonnay is a good companion to this rich dish. Zesty zinfandel will pair nicely as well.

Pasta with Ancho Chile and Tomato Cream

Serves 4 to 6

1/2 pound pancetta or other bacon, thinly sliced

1 1/2 tablespoons ancho chile powder, or to taste

1/2 cup Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto (see recipe or use store-bought)

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1/2 cup whipping cream

Salt and finely ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound dried fusilli, small pasta shells or Cascatelli

1 cup thawed frozen baby peas or fresh baby peas cooked until tender

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

For the sauce:

1. Cook the pancetta in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning it occasionally until crisp and brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and crumble into bite-sized pieces. Reserve.

2. Combine the chile powder, tomato pesto, stock, cream, salt and pepper in a large deep pan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Whisk to blend the ingredients and cook for 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning.

For the pasta:

1. Add salt to a large pot of boiling water. Add the pasta and cook over high heat until al dente, about 7 to 10 minutes. Reserve 1 cup pasta water. Drain well.

2. Place in pan with sauce and then carefully add the peas and pancetta, tossing to combine, making sure the pasta is cloaked with sauce. Taste for seasoning. Serve immediately with Parmesan cheese.

Advance Preparation: This dish can be prepared up to 4 hours ahead through Step 2 and refrigerated. Gently reheat the sauce.

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Makes About 1/2 Cup

Note: This luscious pesto is incredibly versatile. It flavors cheese, main courses, dressings, sauces, and pasta. It’s also good on lightly toasted bread.

1 garlic clove, peeled

1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. While the motor is running, add the garlic to a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Add the remaining ingredients and process until a thick paste is formed. If it is very thick, you may need to add a bit of olive oil. Place the pesto in a covered container and refrigerate.

Advance preparation: This pesto can be prepared up to one week ahead and stored in the refrigerator.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)