When I am in a hurry and have the ingredients on hand, this pasta dish is easy to put together. It’s a standby in my recipe rotations for quick meals. Feel free to use any short tubular pasta. I am partial to fusilli for this dish.

While there are many like-sauces on the market shelves, this one is almost as quick but more satisfying with its fresh flavor. Cooking the chicken and letting it cool in the liquid gives it a velvet-like texture. You can also use cooked rotisserie chicken if you’re really pressed for time. And If you like seafood, you can substitute grilled or sauteed shrimp or scallops for the chicken.

Creme fraiche gives the sauce an extra zing, but the whipping cream adds a smooth finish. You can use inexpensive vodka here, but it is surprising how important the vodka is in this dish. It adds a slight sharpness and balances out the richness of the sauce.

Depending upon how spicy you like your food, use the crushed red pepper accordingly. My go-to store-bought marinara sauces are Rao’s and San Marzano. These sauces have no preservatives and taste almost homemade.

This meal is equally good for family or friends. Serve with garlic bread and a simple mixed lettuce salad with carrots and cucumbers to complete the meal. To drink: try a zesty zinfandel or a robust chianti.

Fusilli with Vodka Pink Sauce and Velvet Chicken

Serves 4 to 6 as main course

For the chicken and sauce:

4 cups chicken stock or water

1 pound or 2 whole small chicken breasts, skinned and boned or skinned and boned cooked and shredded rotisserie chicken

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 leek, light green part, and white part, cleaned and finely chopped

1-quart marinara sauce or favorite store-bought sauce

1/4 cup sun-dried tomato pesto or store-bought

1/4 cup vodka

1/2 cup whipping cream or creme fraiche

Pinch crushed red pepper

Salt

For the pasta:

1 teaspoon salt

1-pound fusilli or other short (3-inch) tubular pasta

To serve:

Fresh parsley sprigs for garnish

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1. In a medium skillet with high sides or medium saucepan, bring chicken stock or water to cover chicken to simmer. If stock doesn’t cover chicken, add water to cover. If using water only, add 1/2 teaspoon salt.

2. Simmer chicken breasts for 10 to 12 minutes, depending on size, or until just tender. Remove pan from heat and cool chicken in liquid. Drain chicken and cut or shred into 1/2-inch slices. Reserve.

3. In a large, deep skillet or pot that the pasta will fit into, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the leeks and saute over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until soft but not brown, about 5 minutes.

4. Add the marinara sauce, pesto, vodka, cream, red pepper, and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 to 5 minutes to make sure the alcohol has burned off.

5. Add the sliced chicken to the sauce and heat briefly. Taste for seasoning.

6. Add salt to a large pot of boiling water. Add the pasta and cook over high heat until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Add the pasta and a bit of the water to the sauce to give it a nice consistency, toss and serve in pasta bowls immediately. Garnish with parsley. Pass the Parmesan cheese separately.

Advance Preparation: This dish may be prepared up to four hours ahead through Step 3, covered and kept at room temperature. Reheat gently. Do not add chicken until the last minute.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)