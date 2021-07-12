Seriously Simple: Grilled peach salad is a taste of summer

During every season, I find reasons why I like that season the best. In summer, it is the easiest to declare summer is the best! Complicated cooking is out the window and replaced with dishes that are barbecued, salads that require little or no cooking, and raw fruits and vegetables that are sweet and succulent. Tomatoes are brightly colored in oranges, yellows and many shades of red, and summer squash lends itself to grilling or roasting. In other words, summer meal planning is Seriously Simple.

Recently I came upon this salad recipe from the California Wine Institute that sings the praises of summer’s best produce. I’ve reinterpreted this first course (or main course, depending upon how hungry you are and what you might be serving alongside it). Stone fruit like peaches or nectarines get better when grilled, bringing out their inherent sweetness.

Be sure to ask your produce person if the peaches or nectarines are freestone or clingstone. You want freestone so the pit comes out easily.

Feel free to change up the almonds with toasted walnuts, pine nuts or even pistachios. The easiest way to toast nuts is to put them in a nonstick pan on medium heat and lightly toast them; move the nuts around the pan until they are lightly browned and aromatic. Then cool. You can skip cooking the corn and toss in raw corn kernels if you prefer.