Seriously Simple: Fire-roasted tomato and eggplant soup is an updated take on a childhood favorite

One of my all-time food memories revolves around tomato soup. My grandmother used to pick me up from nursery school on rainy days and took me back to her house, where she had a bowl of cream of tomato soup and an egg salad sandwich waiting for me.

This take on that taste memory includes eggplant, which gives this rustic tomato soup an added creaminess and thicker texture. The canned fire-roasted tomatoes add a delicious smoky flavor. The crispy croutons add a complimentary note to the creamy soup. Sometimes I’ll crumble some fresh goat cheese or dollop some sour cream on top just before serving.

What are fire-roasted tomatoes? They are tomatoes that are charred over a flame, which accentuates their flavor, and then diced and canned. They taste slightly sweet and smoky right out of the can. I like using them for soups and sauces that demand a rich tomato flavor.

In this recipe I have added eggplant, which is a natural companion to tomatoes in dishes served across the globe. If you want a smokier flavor, add some smoked paprika or Tabasco sauce. Just a touch of sugar brings out the tomato’s sweetness. If you are watching your calories, you can either forgo or use less dairy. I think the milk addition smooths out the tomato acid and brings all the flavors together.

I like to serve this with grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch or a light dinner. This is also good served alongside a mixed vegetable salad.

Fire-Roasted Tomato and Eggplant Soup

Serves 4 to 6

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

1 rib celery, finely chopped

3/4 pound peeled and diced eggplant (about 1/2 medium or 3 Japanese eggplant)

Salt and white pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 (14.5-ounce) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with juice

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 teaspoon sugar

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 cup milk or half and half

1/2 cup croutons, preferably cheese or garlic, for garnish

Basil leaves, for garnish

1. In a medium soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the eggplant and a pinch of salt and white pepper, and continue to saute another 5 minutes or until the eggplant is very soft. Add the garlic and cook for a minute or until slightly softened.

2. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and continue to cook over low heat for 2 minutes or until the flour is thickened and incorporated into the vegetables, stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and stock and bring to a simmer on medium-high heat.

3. Partially cover the pan, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked and all the flavors are well blended. Remove from the heat. With a hand blender blend the soup until it is roughly pureed with some texture remaining. Or alternately use a blender and blend it, leaving some texture in the soup. Add the vinegar and return the soup to medium heat and cook for 2 minutes. Add the milk or half and half, stirring to combine, and cook for another minute. Add salt and pepper and taste for seasoning.

4. Ladle the soup into soup bowls and garnish with a few croutons and basil leaves.

Advance preparation: This may be made through Step 3 up to two days ahead, covered and refrigerated. Reheat gently and season to taste.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)