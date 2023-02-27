Salmon is an easy main course to prepare when you are short on time. This is a Seriously Simple dish for a quick, satisfying and tasty meal.

My preference in chilly months is to slow roast salmon filets in a 275-degree oven. Whether I am serving it chilled or warm, the technique remains the same. All you need is a parchment-lined sheet pan. I have even cooked this on a foil-lined pan in a toaster oven with great results.

The slow roasting technique produces a creamy, moist texture. Sometimes I’ll add fresh, chopped up dill or cilantro to the topping if I have it on hand. You could also vary the topping with other citrus like orange, tangerine or Meyer lemon. I like to cook the fillet whole and then cut it into pieces for serving.

Look for the freshest salmon fillets you can find. I opt for skinned fillets. If you choose farm-raised salmon, ask your fishmonger where the fish is raised and inquire about the toxin levels. Wild salmon can be very expensive these days, so if you can find a safe farm-raised variety go for it.

What to serve with the salmon? How about frozen rice (you can find this at Trader Joe’s) that takes just 3 minutes to microwave? I’ll add some frozen defrosted peas, freshly grated Parmesan and chopped herbs to it, and dinner is ready. To drink, why not try a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, a California viognier, or a light bodied California chardonnay?

Slow Roasted Salmon with Mustard Lemon Glaze

Serves 2

Note: You can multiply the ingredients for a group.

For the topping:

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon whole grain Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Zest of lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salmon:

1 pound whole salmon filet, skin removed

Sliced lemon, for garnish

1. In a small bowl whisk all the topping ingredients together. Set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 275 F. Place salmon on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Using a knife or small spatula spread the topping all over the top of the fish in an even layer.

3. Roast in the oven for 18 to 22 minutes, depending upon the thickness or until flaky and just cooked through. Thicker pieces will require longer roasting. The salmon will appear very moist. Cut into individual pieces.

4. Place the salmon on serving plates and serve with vegetable rice. Serve immediately.

Advance preparation: This also may be served as a chilled entrée. After the fish is cooked, let it come to room temperature. Loosely cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve with a chilled rice or pasta salad.

