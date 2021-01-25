Seriously Simple: Chocolate molten cakes for your sweetheart

Life has been less than sweet this past year. So, what could be better than a chocolate caramel dessert to cheer us up on this holiday of love. And remember, Valentine’s Day can be a time to let others know how much you appreciate them.

This dessert makes six individual servings, but you can easily drop off a couple of these cakes to neighbors and friends. You can either leave them with a note with baking instructions, or you can bake them and instruct to quickly reheat or eat chilled with a dollop of ice cream or creme fraiche. Or you can keep them all for yourself and your valentine if you are really in need for a chocolate fix!

These warm chocolate lava cakes, first made famous in fancy restaurants, are a home cook’s dream for an easy dessert. Look for a good quality bittersweet chocolate like Valrhona or Guittard. Select a soft caramel like Kraft so that it will just melt.

The caramels add a decadent layer of sweet bliss to the bittersweet chocolate. Make sure to bake these just until done so that the center stays pudding-like. A little scoop of caramel ice cream adds just the finishing touch to this easy, yet elegant dessert.

Chocolate Caramel Molten Cakes

Serves 6