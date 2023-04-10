No matter what country you are from, you will find a version of meatballs. Maybe it’s because meatballs are a classic comfort food no matter where you live. All these versions have two things in common: They’re made from ground meat rolled into balls. From there, the meatballs vary according to different tastes and available ingredients.

The meatballs made from the following recipe are easy to prepare for a weeknight dish. Just make sure to have all the ingredients measured out in advance. I often serve half of them for a meal and then freeze the rest for another meal.

I have witnessed this as a generational crowd-pleaser for everyone from babies to grandparents. Ground chicken instead of beef lightens these meatballs that are baked rather than fried. Look for 93% lean ground chicken. Grated Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, fresh rosemary and finely chopped vegetables add plenty of flavor and texture, reducing the need for additional fat or cream. You can also use shredded zucchini and carrot instead of the sauteed veggies if you prefer.

A simple tomato sauce spruced up with capers and olives give these airy, fluffy meatballs an Italian touch. Use a good-quality marinara sauce and add basil and rosemary for a fresh, herbal hint. Capers and olives bring an aromatic zesty punch to the sauce.

Serve these meatballs alone, with your favorite pasta or on a baguette with the tomato sauce spooned over them. This recipe can also be adapted to make a meatloaf. Form the mixture into a large loaf shape, place it in a baking pan, and bake it for 1 hour at 400 F. For extra flavor, spoon over some of the sauce while the meatloaf is cooking.

Baked Chicken Meatballs

Makes About 30 Meatballs; serves 8 to 10

For the meatballs:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1 celery stalk, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves

1/3 cup panko crumbs

2 large eggs

1 large egg white

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds ground chicken

For the sauce:

3 cups favorite good-quality marinara sauce

1/2 cup pitted and chopped Niçoise or Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons drained capers

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

2 teaspoons chopped rosemary leaves

To serve:

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil or parsley, for garnish

1. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, carrot and celery and saute them for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until they’re soft and translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute. Let cool.

2. Combine the panko, eggs, egg white, parsley, rosemary, Parmesan, Dijon, sun-dried tomatoes, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Blend well, using a large spoon, potato masher or your hands to mix all the ingredients together. Add the cooled vegetables and ground chicken to the mixture and blend together evenly.

3. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Lightly oil your hands to prevent sticking. Gently roll the mixture into meatballs about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place them on a large parchment-lined sheet pan. They can be close together, but don’t let them stick to each other. Bake the meatballs for 35 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the marinara sauce. Add the olives, capers, basil and rosemary to the sauce and mix to combine.

4. To serve, arrange the meatballs in a serving dish and spoon the hot sauce over them. Make sure the sauce is coated on all the meat balls. Garnish with parsley or basil. Serve immediately.

Advance preparation: The recipe can be prepared one day ahead through Step 3, covered and refrigerated. Reheat in a 350 F oven for 20 minutes, occasionally basting with tomato sauce. The cooked meatballs can also be frozen.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)