With Memorial Day coming up, I often like to entertain and have an outdoor barbecue to officially welcome the summer season. This year, I want to serve Mexican-style barbecued salmon burgers — always a crowd-pleaser.

I noticed a version of these on Dara Michalski’s blog. My salmon burgers with a guacamole sauce version use less ingredients, but I imagine they are just as delicious.

Look for fresh salmon with some fat streaked through it so the final burger will be moist. I like to coarsely chop half of the salmon and then add it to the ground ingredients before forming it into a burger. The chopped salmon pieces offer moistness to the mixture. Salmon cooks quickly, so you want to cook the fish until it is done in the center. If you don’t have access to a barbecue, you can saute them instead.

The mayonnaise and breadcrumbs bind everything together, while the cilantro and lime juice add a touch of Latin flavor. The spicy avocado sauce complements the salmon flavor. Feel free to add more chilies if you like lots of heat in your food.

I like to serve a green salad with jicama and orange slices alongside. Sometimes I’ll serve a Mexican-style coleslaw with a lime-honey dressing as an accompaniment as well. An assortment of well-chilled Mexican beer is a good match for the firm-fleshed salmon and avocado dressing.

Note: You can make the salmon patties, cover tightly and refrigerate them up to four hours before serving.

Mexican-Style Salmon Burgers

Serves 4

For the guacamole sauce:

1 large very ripe avocado

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

Salt and pepper

For the burger:

1 pound salmon, filleted and skinned, cut into 2-inch pieces.

2 shallots, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs (you can use panko as a substitute)

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, if sauteing

To assemble the burgers:

4 hamburger buns

4 tomato slices

1. In a small bowl, combine the ingredients together for the guacamole dressing until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

2. In a food processor coarsely chop half of the salmon mixture and set aside. Combine all the remaining burger ingredients and pulse until well combined. Add the reserved chopped salmon and pulse to combine. Form into 4 equal patties.

3. Preheat the barbecue for medium-high heat grilling. Cook the burgers 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until just cooked through the center and golden brown. Alternately, heat the olive oil in a large saute or grill pan. Place the burgers in the pan and saute for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until just cooked through the center.

4. Place the buns cut side down on the barbecue or pan and toast them for a minute or two. Remove from the heat. Spread a thin layer of guacamole sauce on the bottom bun. Put a lettuce leaf and a slice of tomato on. Place the burger on top. Spread a thin layer of guacamole dressing on the top bun. Place the top on and serve.

