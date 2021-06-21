Seriously Simple: Bite-sized salmon pieces cook up quickly after a two-hour marinade

My friend had been telling me about a dish she made when she had little time. She gave me a rough idea of what she did, and I then made the recipe my own.

The salmon is cut into bite-sized pieces and coated with an assertive yogurt herb marinade. The herbs are complementary, and the ground turmeric adds a bright yellow color to the mixture. The marinade not only tenderizes the salmon but also adds a burst of Middle Eastern flavor.

Look for your favorite tzatziki at the supermarket or make your own to drizzle on top of the salmon pitas. For crunch, shredded lettuce or cabbage does the trick. Sometimes I’ll add cilantro leaves and chopped tomatoes on top of the salmon. Make sure to heat the pita halves to soften them so it is easy to fill them up.

What to serve with these delectable sandwiches? How about sweet potato chips or fries? To drink? A crisp sauvignon blanc completes the dish.

Tasty tips

The key to moist salmon, along with the marinade, is to cook it at a very high heat for just 10 minutes or so. The salmon should have a burnished golden yellow exterior.

I like to have plates arranged while the salmon is cooking. If you have rectangular plates, it makes for a pretty presentation.