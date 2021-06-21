Seriously Simple: Bite-sized salmon pieces cook up quickly after a two-hour marinade

My friend had been telling me about a dish she made when she had little time. She gave me a rough idea of what she did, and I then made the recipe my own.
The salmon is cut into bite-sized pieces and coated with an assertive yogurt herb marinade. The herbs are complementary, and the ground turmeric adds a bright yellow color to the mixture. The marinade not only tenderizes the salmon but also adds a burst of Middle Eastern flavor.
Look for your favorite tzatziki at the supermarket or make your own to drizzle on top of the salmon pitas. For crunch, shredded lettuce or cabbage does the trick. Sometimes I’ll add cilantro leaves and chopped tomatoes on top of the salmon. Make sure to heat the pita halves to soften them so it is easy to fill them up.
What to serve with these delectable sandwiches? How about sweet potato chips or fries? To drink? A crisp sauvignon blanc completes the dish.
Tasty tips
- The key to moist salmon, along with the marinade, is to cook it at a very high heat for just 10 minutes or so. The salmon should have a burnished golden yellow exterior.
- I like to have plates arranged while the salmon is cooking. If you have rectangular plates, it makes for a pretty presentation.
Quick Roasted Salmon Cubes in Pita Pockets
Serves 4
1 pound salmon filet cut into bite-sized pieces
For the marinade:
- 1/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon sumac
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Juice of half lemon
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
For garnish:
- Pita bread halves, warmed
- Shredded lettuce or cabbage
- Tzatziki, homemade or store-bought
1. Mix all the marinade ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Add the salmon and turn with tongs until well coated in the marinade. Marinate for 2 hours covered and refrigerated.
2. When ready to make: Preheat your oven to 500 F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spray oil on paper evenly.
3. Using tongs, arrange the salmon pieces on the sheet pan. Roast for about 10 minutes or until the salmon pieces are just cooked through and golden yellow.
4. Arrange the salmon on a rectangular platter with warm pita halves or quarters, shredded lettuce and tzatziki. Serve immediately.
(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)