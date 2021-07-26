Seriously Simple: A twist on traditional elotes

Traditional elotes, grilled Mexican street corn, is coated with a thin layer of garlic mayonnaise and rolled in a salty, dry Mexican cheese. There are many versions of this sweet and salty classic. Some add a few tablespoons of Mexican crema to the mayonnaise mixture, while others add chopped cilantro or scallions as a finishing touch.

Cotija cheese tastes like a cross between feta and Parmesan cheese that complements the sweet corn kernels. So, what’s not to love about this flavor combination bonanza? For me, I need more napkins than a meal for 12 when I am savoring this Mexican classic corn on the cob.

That’s when I wondered how this dish would be taken off the cob and served as a summer side dish or salad. It turned out this was a major hit! No more napkins to wipe my face and clothes with while savoring all the same flavors.

Sweet, slightly smoky and salty flavors all come together in this Mexican favorite found on street corners throughout Mexico. I’ve enjoyed it both warm and at room temp. It’s also good as a side to any simple grilled dish.

Selection and storage tips

Look for fresh green husks and tender milky kernels that are plump and leave no space between the rows.