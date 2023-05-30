Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Frittatas are round, open-faced omelets that are pretty to look at and delicious to eat. They can be simple with cheese and herbs or multi-layered with meat or seafood, dairy and vegetables — whatever you choose. I love serving these for brunch or lunch (or even a light supper), because you can partially make ahead and the frittata can stay warm for a few minutes, so there is no last-minute rush. I usually ask my guests if there is anything they can’t eat so I know what I can put into the eggy pancake.

This vegetarian version is a nod to the island of Capri, Italy, where it is said that the caprese salad was first served. Layers of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella slices and sweet basil are arranged on a platter. Here, this colorful collection of deliciousness is translated into a summer frittata, where tomatoes, cheese and basil come alive. Be sure to use a whole-milk mozzarella for its moisture and flavor. Tangy, slightly sweet freshly grated Parmesan adds just the right complement to the smooth mozzarella. Fresh, fragrant chopped basil brings all the flavors together.

You’ll need a 12-inch nonstick skillet to make this. Just before serving, sprinkle the top with colorful cherry tomato halves, chopped mozzarella and shredded basil for a stunning presentation. I have served this on a platter and also out of the pan. If you want to slide it onto a platter, use a spatula to separate the bottom of the frittata from the pan for a smooth transition onto the platter.

Frittatas can be eaten warm or at room temperature. Serve the frittata with crispy roast potatoes or hash browns, a fresh seasonal fruit salad and toasted bagels or your favorite muffins or coffee cake.

Caprese Frittata

Serves 4 to 6

12 large eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup chopped fresh whole mozzarella (about 6 ounces)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium shallot, finely chopped

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes (yellow and red if possible)

1 medium garlic clove, minced

For garnish:

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes, (yellow and red if possible) sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh mozzarella

2 tablespoons shredded fresh basil leaves

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and pepper. Stir in 1 cup of mozzarella, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup basil. Set aside.

3. In an ovenproof nonstick 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter with the olive oil. Add the shallots and sauté until softened but not brown, about 3 minutes. Add the cherry tomato halves, stirring occasionally, and cook for about 4 minutes or until nicely softened and skin is wrinkly. Add the garlic, salt and pepper, and saute for 1 minute.

4. Pour the egg mixture over the tomatoes and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Lift the cooked egg and allow the remaining liquid egg mixture to cook. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the frittata is puffed and brown, 6 to 8 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven. Using a spatula, carefully release the bottom of the frittata from the pan and slide onto a plate. Alternatively, serve directly from the pan. Sprinkle the tomatoes, mozzarella and basil evenly over the frittata Serve immediately. You can also serve this at room temperature.

Advance preparation: This may be prepared up to two hours in advance and kept loosely covered at room temperature. Although it will be completely different in texture and taste, the frittata may also be made 1 day ahead, refrigerated, and served at room temperature.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)