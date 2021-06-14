Seriously Simple: A patriotic bread pudding to celebrate Fourth of July

Bread pudding has been traced the 11th and 12th centuries in England, as people baked this treat to use up leftover bread. Even in those times they were thinking about not wasting food! That said, bread puddings are notoriously easy to put together and fit right in the Seriously Simple cooking philosophy.

Today, you can find bread puddings speckled with black or white truffles and exotic cheeses for savory versions and sweet white chocolate and colorful red and blue berries for dessert versions. The creamy, comforting dessert you see here was well-tested with many tweaks.

I have tried different white chocolate varieties and recommend Valrhona, if you can find it, or Lindt. They both come in bar form. What is white chocolate? It is pale ivory in color and is made from cocoa butter, sugar, milk solids and sometimes vanilla. There are no cocoa solids, which are found in other types of chocolate, such as milk chocolate and dark chocolate.

Do not use the chocolate chips that say white chips. They have palm oil as an ingredient and do not taste like white chocolate. They contain little or no cocoa butter. Somehow, along the way, American manufacturers changed the formula using less cocoa butter so they no longer can call the chips white chocolate.