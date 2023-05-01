Berries and cream go together, well, like peaches and cream. One of my favorite ways to serve fresh spring berries is to mix them together, spoon into glass dessert bowls and cover with drifts of whipped cream. The essence of Seriously Simple.

I also like to try new ways to showcase sweet colorful berries. Although berries are usually enjoyed cool, this recipe brings out their essence in a warm, light custard. It is a simple dish to make that is elegant in taste and presentation.

Berries are laced with raspberry liqueur, covered with a whipped cream custard, then baked. Quickly placed under the broiler, these berry-filled ramekins are broiled until they have a light golden color. A shower of powdered sugar completes their presentation.

When I prepared these, I had a few remaining. I refrigerated them and served them chilled the next day. My husband proclaimed them equally good and enjoyed them on an unusually hot spring night.

When May arrives, fresh, fragrant strawberries and raspberries begin their season. Look for berries that are plump and bright in color. Make sure the containers are dry to avoid overripe, crushed or bruised fruit. Try to select organic if possible, because pesticides may be difficult to remove.

To clean berries, rinse carefully, then spread them in a single layer on a tray or baking sheet lined with paper towels. Gently pat the berries dry with another paper towel.

For this recipe, you can use other berries like blueberries, blackberries or mulberries. If you want, you can add a platter of crispy cookies to serve along with the broiled berries and cream.

Broiled Berries and Cream

Serves 6 to 8

2 cups strawberries, stem removed and cut into medium slices, room temperature

2 cups raspberries, room temperature

1 cup whipping cream

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon raspberry liqueur

For garnish:

Powdered sugar

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Mix berries together in a medium bowl. Fill 6 to 8 (4- to 6-ounce) ovenproof dishes 7/8 full of berries. Place on a baking sheet.

3. Whip cream in a chilled bowl until soft peaks form. Add egg yolks, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Continue whipping another minute.

4. Sprinkle raspberry liqueur over berries evenly, then pour prepared cream evenly into the dishes. Bake for 3 minutes. Transfer dishes to broiler (preheat broiler if necessary) and broil until evenly browned, watching carefully, about a minute or 2. Dust with powdered sugar if desired. Serve immediately.

Advance preparation: This dish may be prepared up to three hours ahead through Step 2 and kept covered at room temperature.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)