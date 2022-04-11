Seriously Simple: A cornucopia of stir-fried spring vegetables is an inspired seasonal side dish

Marie Simmons is a cookbook author that always delivers great results. She has been creating and testing recipes for many years and knows the secrets of what makes a delicious recipe. She shared this recipe with me years ago, and I depend upon it when I want an elegant, colorful vegetable stir-fry to accompany other dishes.

Simmons’ toothsome mix of spring artichokes, asparagus and sweet carrots is a happy pairing, even if you choose to save time and use good-quality frozen artichokes and frozen petite peas. If you can get baby artichokes, use them. Cook them as directed in Step 1, browning them on both sides. Then turn and cook, covered, over low heat until tender, about 5 minutes.

I recently served this colorful vegetable mélange alongside lemon-herb grilled chicken with a crowd-pleasing result. Vegetarians and vegans will enjoy this dish as a main course. If you want to make this a vegetarian meal, try serving this with simple boiled or oven-baked baby potatoes seasoned with olive oil and fresh herbs like dill or tarragon. It is also good with cooked lentil and red peppers. I love grilling polenta squares, arranging on serving plates and spooning over these vibrant, seasonal vegetables. And it’s a lovely topping for couscous, soft polenta or farro.

Stir-Fried Spring Vegetables

Serves: 4

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen artichoke hearts, partially thawed, blotted dry

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup 1/4-inch wedges shallots

1 garlic clove, sliced paper thin

1 cup thin diagonal slices slender carrots (from 1–2 carrots)

1 cup 1-inch lengths slender green beans (about 4 ounces)

1/4 cup water

12 ounces slender asparagus, peeled if large, cut diagonally into 1-inch lengths (about 3 cups)

1 cup frozen petite green peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or mint

Zest of a lemon

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet. When it is hot enough to sizzle a piece of artichoke, add the artichokes, cut sides down, and cook over medium heat until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Turn, sprinkle with salt and a generous grinding of black pepper and brown the other sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the browned artichokes to a bowl.

2. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the shallots and garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, over low heat until sizzling. Add the carrots, green beans and 1/4 cup water. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a grinding of black pepper and cook, covered, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the asparagus and peas and cook, stirring, uncovered, until the asparagus is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add the artichokes, dill and lemon zest and cook, stirring, over medium-low heat until the artichokes are heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

