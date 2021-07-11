Tequila gets most of the spirit love in this country, but don’t sleep on rum for a tropical escape. The rise of Tiki bars is reflected in RTDs.

Top shelf: On the Rocks’ mai tai (20%) may not exactly be a mai tai — it veers into pina colada territory — but it is unabashedly delicious, bursting with fruity tropicality (think pineapple, melon and banana) with a weighty rum underpinning. Another one to pour over ice; a little dilution helps.

Next up, yes, it’s Crafthouse again. Its Rum Old-Fashioned (24.6%!) boasts a nice thread of coconut and is phenomenally balanced for the alcohol within. It is truly one to savor.

Mid-shelf: I can’t fully disavow F!VE Drinks’ mojito (9%). It tastes perfectly fine. But an infusion of passion fruit lends a fruity burst that is not recognizable as what most people would probably expect from a mojito. In the case of On the Rocks’ mai tai, diverging from what’s expected works. Here, less so.

Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai (12.5%) is perfectly fine, though sweeter and simpler than, say, the On the Rocks take.

Leave it on the shelf: I was excited for a cocktail from a box. Truly. But Drake’s Organic Boxtails’ Minted Mojito (12%) is all sweetness, laced with a strange disinfectant-like flavor that makes it impossible to recommend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0