Roasted Cornish Hens: This New Year’s dinner stands the test of time

We served Cornish game hens at our wedding many Decembers ago. Like the marriage, the menu choice stands the test of time. Golden, roasted Cornish hens make an elegant presentation well-suited for just about any occasion. A romantic New Year’s Eve, for example.

Cornish game hens, aka Rock Cornish hens, are not really game birds, as they are not wild. The Cornish part comes from their breed not their locale. Cornish hens, simply put, are small (usually 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pound) young chickens. We like them for their individual serving size as well as their moist, tender, mild-tasting meat.

Look for shrink-wrapped Cornish hen offerings in the freezer case at large supermarkets. As with any poultry, look for antibiotic free, preservative free, all natural labeling. Butcher shops may call the birds “poussin” as they do in France, and sell them fresh at this time of the year. If frozen, allow 24 to 48 hours so they can thaw slowly in the refrigerator.

A few sprigs of fresh herbs stuffed in the cavity will infuse them with flavor as they roast. Tie the legs together for a prettier presentation. Sweet butter, seasoned with herbs, serves to season the birds as well as the pan juices. Roasting the birds on a bed of apples and onions keeps things moist and yields a delicious pan sauce later.

Chicken breasts on the bone, or halved broiler/fryer chickens, can be substituted for the Cornish hens; cooking time will be about 40 minutes for breasts and 50 to 60 minutes for chicken halves.

Serve a gorgeous sweet and bitter salad, made with radicchio, endive and dried cranberries alongside the hens. Then, pop the sparkling wine and welcome 2023.

Roasted Cornish Hens with Herbed Butter, Apples and Onions

Makes 4 servings

4 Cornish game hens, 1 to 1 1/4 pounds each, thawed

8 sprigs of fresh herbs, such as rosemary, thyme, oregano, parsley

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon each: coarse (kosher) salt, dried rosemary, dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon flour

2 tart apples, cored, cut into 1/4 inch wide wedges

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen pearl onions

1/2 cup dry white wine

Fresh herbs, for garnish

1. Rinse hens and pat dry. Stuff 2 herbs sprigs into each cavity. Tuck the wings behind their backs and place in a shallow roasting pan. Use kitchen string to tie legs together by crossing them at the ankles.

2. Mix softened butter, salt, rosemary, thyme and pepper in a small dish. Dollop about 1/2 of the mixture over hens. Refrigerate hens, loosely covered, for 1 hour or up to 1 day. Stir flour into the remaining butter mixture and refrigerate up to 1 day.

3. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Scatter apples and onions around hens. Roast in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes. Stir apple mixture to coat them with the pan juices. Roast 25 minutes. Stir apple mixture again. Continue to roast until juices run clear when a thigh is pierced with a fork, about 15 more minutes.

4. Transfer hens to a serving platter; cover with foil to keep warm. Use a slotted spoon to transfer apples and onions to a bowl. Set roasting pan with the pan juices over a medium burner on the stove. Heat to a boil and stir in wine. Boil hard until reduced by half. Turn heat to low. Whisk in reserved butter-flour mixture. Cook, whisking, until smooth and thickened to the consistency of heavy cream. Stir in apple mixture and remove from heat.

5. Serve hens with spoonsful of the apple pan juices. Garnish with herb sprigs.

Radicchio and Endive Salad with Lemon Parmesan Dressing

Makes 4 servings

1 head radicchio, about 12 ounces

3 heads Belgian endive

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon each: salt, freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced or shredded fresh Parmesan or Asiago cheese

1/3 cup dried cranberries or dried tangerines or a combination

Minced fresh chives

1. Tear radicchio leaves into large pieces. Separate Belgian endive spears from the core and add to the bowl. Refrigerate covered with a wet paper towel for several hours.

2. Put oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper in a small jar. Shake well.

3. At serving time, toss lettuces with dressing. Sprinkle with Parmesan, cranberries and chives. Serve.

