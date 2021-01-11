Roasted Brussels sprouts with sour cream and kumquat and chili relish

To make roasted Brussels sprouts, remove the outer leaves and discard any woody stems at the bottom of the sprouts. Cut larger sprouts in half, leaving smaller ones whole. Toss with olive oil and seasoning, place them cut side down in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and roast at 400° for about 25-30 minutes. They are done when the bottoms are caramelized and can be pierced easily with a fork. They are delicious tossed into pasta, served over risotto, added to a grain bowl or salad.

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH SOUR CREAM AND KUMQUAT AND CHILLI RELISH

Danielle Alvarez was born to a food-loving Cuban family in Miami, but the lure of the kitchen took her to California to work at the French Laundry, Boulettes Larder and Chez Panisse restaurants. She now lives and works in Sydney. Alvarez writes, “As far as kumquats are concerned, I don’t think most people know you can eat them whole, like Meyer lemons. They only show up for a few months a year, so take advantage of that moment. In this case they make an excellent relish for these sprouts, but I love to put the same relish on fish, duck, sugar-snap peas or even chicken.” Kumquats are in season right now, but if you can’t find them, grated orange rind and orange segments cut into 1/2-inch pieces can be substituted.