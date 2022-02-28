 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Red Potato Colcannon: These Paddy’s Day potatoes should be part of your celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20220228

This dish serves up a classic combo for the holiday.

There are countless variations on this classic Irish potato-and-cabbage combination. Ours is made with steamed red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and just a touch of butter.

Red Potato Colcannon

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

  • 1 pound small red potatoes, scrubbed and cut in half
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced
  • 6 cups green cabbage, thinly sliced (about 1/2 head)
  • 1 cup low-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1. Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a Dutch oven. Place potatoes in a steamer basket and steam, covered, until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and cover to keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add cabbage and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage begins to brown, about 5 minutes.

People are also reading…

3. Reduce heat to low. Stir in milk, salt and white pepper; cover and cook until the cabbage is tender, about 8 minutes. Add the cabbage mixture to the potatoes. Mash with a potato masher or a large fork to desired consistency.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 179 Calories, Total Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 11 mg, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Fiber: 5 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 653 mg, Potassium: 842 mg, Folate: 24 mcg, Calcium: 154 mg.

Carbohydrate servings: 2.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News